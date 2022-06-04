A FASHION store in York city centre is to close its doors for good at the end of trading this afternoon.

Signs in the windows at Bon Marché in Goodramgate say it's the 'final day' of a long-running closing down sale, which started in February.

Other signs say: "This store will close on Saturday 4th June at 5pm... This isn't goodbye..your nearest Bob Marché store is: Selby, 44 Gowthorpe."

The store has come to closing several times in recent years but always seemed to win a reprieve - until now.

In 2019, signs displayed in its windows for several months proclaimed: “Closing down sale... everything must go.'

It then shut in March 2020 as part of the nationwide lockdown imposed to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

In June 2020, The Press reported that it had been saved from the axe after it was originally set to close after the retailer fell into administration.

It then reopened its doors following the Government's decision to allow non-essential shops to open again and a staff member said the store was now staying open.

In November 2020, signs appeared in the windows again, declaring: "Closing down sale." However, a member of staff said the store was only closing down for a new lockdown and would be reopening when it was lifted again, and it did.