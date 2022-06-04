THE Met Office has issued a warning for thunderstorms in York and North Yorkshire tomorrow - just as people are staging events on the final day of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
The yellow warning lasts from midnight until 6pm, and says thunderstorms developing over parts of England and Wales may cause travel disruption and, in a few places, flooding.
It says flooding of homes and businesses could happen quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.
It warns that fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible, causing a danger to life, and some communities might become cut off if roads flood.
Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.
"Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures," it says. "Power cuts might occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost."
BBC Weather in association with MeteoGroup says light rain may begin at lunchtime, with 'showery rain' likely to push in from the south later in the day.
