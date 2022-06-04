A 'DASTARDLY' section of a York cycle track has finally been re-paved, giving cyclists a chance to pedal in comfort.
York Bike Belles tweeted; "At last! Smooth traffic-free riding to Bishopthorpe.
"Sustrans have improved that dastardly section of the Greenway south from York alongside the A64.
"Such a pleasure to get home with joints and plants intact. Give it a go!"
