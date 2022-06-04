A PUB in a North Yorkshire village has been given a five star hygiene rating by inspectors.
The Aldwark Arms, between Boroughbridge and Easingwold, tweeted that it was 'always confident when Food Services Agency arrives for a surprise inspection.'
It added: "Well done to all our staff who work so hard to achieve and keep these high standards."
The agency says its ratings scheme, run in partnership with local authorities, helps people choose where to eat out or shop for food by giving them clear information about businesses’ hygiene standards.
It says five stars means hygiene standards are 'very good,' with inspectors looking at issues such as handling of food, how food is stored, how food is prepared, cleanliness of facilities and how food safety is managed.
