A TEENAGER has been rescued after becoming stranded on a crag in a North Yorkshire nature reserve.
Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue said the 15-year-old became 'cragfast' - unable to ascend or descend - on one of the sandstone features in the National Trust Bridestones nature reserve, near Pickering.
North Yorkshire Police called in the rescuers and 13 team members responded with three team vehicles.
"Once at the scene, a team member was lowered on a rope down to the young man, securing him to the rope before fitting a rescue harness and helmet, after which they were both lowered down the feature to ground level and reunion with his family," said a rescue spokesperson."
He was none the worse for the experience, so we wished the family well for the rest of their holiday before packing the kit up, returning to the vehicles and stand down. We were deployed for two and three quarter hours."
