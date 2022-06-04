A POLICE van has crashed into a house in a North Yorkshire town while on a 999 call.

North Yorkshire Police said the Ford Transit Connect was en route to a reported disturbance at a house in the Quarry Mount area of Scarborough when the collision happened in Seamer Road at about 10.50pm last night.

A spokesperson said the van caused damage to a corner of the property.

"The homeowner was not injured, and the two officers in the van were unharmed,"they said.

"Temporary accommodation has been found for the homeowner to allow structural engineers to assess the house.

"The police vehicle, which sustained front end damage, has been recovered while collision investigators continue to work at the scene."

They said that other officers attended the emergency call and were able to resolve the issue without further incident.

They added that witnesses or anyone with information which could assist an investigation should phone 101, and speak to the Force Control Room, quoting reference NYP-03062022-0540.