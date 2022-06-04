A POLICE helicopter and a mountain rescue team have been involved in a search for a North Yorkshire man who has gone missing.

North Yorkshire Police has issued an urgent appeal for help in finding Andrew Fletcher, 63, from Preston-under-Scar, Leyburn, who has not been seen since 3.30pm yesterday.

A spokesperson said he was last seen walking out of his village in grey and green walking clothing and carrying a blue backpack, and he was believed to be without any cash, bank cards or his mobile phone.

They said his family became very concerned for his safety and alerted the police at 6.25pm after he failed to return home.

"Extensive searches were carried out throughout Friday evening involving the Neighbourhood Policing Team, the Operational Support Unit, a police helicopter and the Swaledale Mountain Rescue Team," they said.

"The search continued until 11.45pm and is due to resume at 8am today.

"Officers are appealing for possible sightings of Andrew along local walking routes and surrounding areas.

"He is described as white, aged 63, 5ft 9in tall, clean shaven face, with receding dark-brown greying hair."

Anyone with information that could help should phone 101 and speak to the Force Control Room, although any immediate sightings of Andrew should be reported by dialling 999.