A MAN whose disappearance sparked a massive search involving a police helicopter and a mountain rescue team has been found safe and well.

North Yorkshire Police issued an urgent appeal early today for help in finding Andrew Fletcher, 63, from Preston-under-Scar, Leyburn, who had not been seen since he failed to return home from a walk yesterday.

Buty a force spokesperson said this afternoon that he had now been found safe and well, and was back at home.

 