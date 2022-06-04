A MAN whose disappearance sparked a massive search involving a police helicopter and a mountain rescue team has been found safe and well.
North Yorkshire Police issued an urgent appeal early today for help in finding Andrew Fletcher, 63, from Preston-under-Scar, Leyburn, who had not been seen since he failed to return home from a walk yesterday.
Buty a force spokesperson said this afternoon that he had now been found safe and well, and was back at home.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here