THE parent company of a York city centre shop which has closed down has gone into liquidation, it has emerged.
Hair Universe, based in a former newsagents in Nessgate, used to sell human hair extensions,wigs, ponytails and hair pieces, and had a window full of mannequin heads wearing colourful wigs, but it closed several weeks ago.
Now documents lodged with Companies House show that parent company Hair Universe York Ltd has gone into liquidation, a resolution has been passed for it to be wound up voluntarily and Martin Halligan, based in Leeds, has been appointed as its liquidator.
The 'notice of statement of affairs,' dated May 16, shows that it has no assets and owes £105,325 to creditors.
Debts include £52,000 owed to D & M Atherton of Moor Monkton, £10,000 owed to Market Finance, £9,000 to You Lend Ltd, £7,500 to Barclays Bank, £6,500 to Muhammad Farooq, £350 in rates to City of York Council and £1,150 to HMRC.
Hair Universe's website is still live, boasting: "We work with the best brands in the business to help you look after the condition of your hair and keep it looking at its best."
It also says customers can visit it in person at the shop.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel