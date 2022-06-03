EMERGENCY services were called in to action at a community event today after reports that a child had been taken ill.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called already at an event and had to call in the Ambulance Service at shortly before 1.30pm today (June 3) to Elmpark Way off Stockton Lane in Heworth in York.
They were made aware of an eight-year-old child who had dislocated their knee.
A service spokesman said: "A crew from Huntington, while at a community event, were made aware of an eight-year-old child who had dislocated their knee.
"The crew administered oxygen therapy until the arrival of ambulance crews."
