BUS passengers in York and Selby are being reminded to expect disruption to services starting on Monday (June 6).

As The Press reported earlier this week, Arriva Yorkshire says it has been informed that its Unite members are expected to strike from 2am on Monday (June 6) for an undisclosed period of time.

The company says this means they will be unable to properly operate services across much of Yorkshire including York, Selby and Goole.

The firm says that all Arriva pre-paid tickets will be accepted on First Bus and Transdev buses and for the duration of the industrial action journey planning in the Yorkshire region on the Arriva website and Arriva UK Bus App will be disabled.

The dispute is a result of Arriva offering a pay increase of 4.1 per cent.

Unite, the union which represents the striking drivers, says that many of the company’s bus drivers are struggling to make ends meet as the cost of living crisis continues to bite with new starters on just £9.78 an hour, just 28p an hour above the minimum wage.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “This offer is a pay cut and is unacceptable to Unite. Arriva has to think again and come back with an offer that fully reflects this cost of living crisis.

“Unite is totally dedicated to defending and improving our members' jobs, pay and conditions. Our Arriva members have the full support of their union in this fight to secure a decent pay deal.”

A spokesperson for Arriva UK Bus said: "We are deeply disappointed that we were unable to reach an agreement with Union representatives today and Unite have confirmed they plan to hold a strike for an indefinite period across services in Yorkshire from 2am on Monday, June 6.

"Such unjustified strike action will have an extremely negative impact on communities across the region, particularly at this crucial time of year for students undertaking GCSE exams.

"We put forward an improved and generous pay offer, which we were led to believe met Unite’s ambitions. Yet we now find the goal posts have been moved with demands for further increases."

All Arriva pre-paid tickets will be accepted on First Bus and Transdev services during strike days. Details of these services can be found here: https://wymetro.com Arriva is urging customers to check Twitter @arrivayorkshire and Facebook (arrivainyorkshire) for further information about the services relating to the strike dates.

Phone enquiries about local bus services and tickets can be made to Arriva customer services on 0344 800 44 11.