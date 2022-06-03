A BEACON was set alight last night to mark Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee.

The beacon was lit last night (June 2) on the Library Lawn outside the York Explore library and Archives at 9.45pm, to close the end of the first day of the Jubilee four-day celebrations.

The Rt Hon, the Lord Mayor of York, Councillor David Carr, welcomed the ceremony with a short speech about Her Majesty's service and lit the beacon as one of his first civic duties, having just been appointed in the position on May 26.

Beacon lit outside York Explore Picture: Dylan Connell

He said: "It went extremely well and was very enjoyable, the beacons were lit on time and synchronised with the rest of the country, a lot of the public had gathered in celebration of Our Majesty’s long reign.

"I was proud to be part of a hugely important engagement for York.”

The public in attendance was entertained by performances from the Dunnington Community Choir, singing their 'Song for the Commonwealth', York Pipe Band, and the Band of the Yorkshire Regiment.

Other community beacons were also lit across the region - including the biggest beacon in East Yorkshire at Bishop Wilton village.

Doe Park, Clifton Moor Jubilee street party Picture: Robert Gardner

Ian Young, who owns a York garage, organised the event along with archaeologist Tim Sutherland.

He said: "The event was perfect; I couldn’t have asked for better – it was the highest beacon in East Yorkshire.

“The views from the hill were monumental – we brought our binoculars so we could see everything and we could see 20 other beacons, it was so special and a girl has told me that she could see the beacon from Goole.

“We lit it at 9.45pm as instructed and didn’t walk back to the house till 1am.”

Ian was granted permission to borrow the land from land owner Mark Megginson, and 20 attended the private event.

Ian added: “It was easily seen from the village, 120 people witnessed it and we were told it received a round of applause.

“I built the beacon and previously lit a beacon for the Diamond Jubilee – I did it because I think the Queen is amazing, and this won’t happen again, this is not just a once in a lifetime occasion, but once in several lifetimes.”

The Press is awaiting photographs of the beacon and will be updated to this article in due course.

The beacons were lit as part of the Official Jubilee Weekend programme by Buckingham Palace, which saw over 2,000 beacons lit across the UK, and 54 beacons were lit in capital cities across the Commonwealth.

The principal beacon was set alight outside Buckingham Police.

The UK’s tradition of lighting beacons to mark Jubilees, coronations, and Royal weddings began in 1897 to celebrate Queen Victoria’s Diamond Jubilee.