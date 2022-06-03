POLICE in York are asking the public if they want them to attend Jubilee street parties.
North Yorkshire Police say that members of the city force will be out and about across the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Bank Holiday weekend and are inviting the public to get in touch.
A spokesman said: "If you are you having a street party or community event to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee, we have some extra officers on duty to keep an eye on Jubilee festivities.
"If you would like an officer to pop by and say hello then please email snayorkouter@northyorkshire.police.uk."
