HARROGATE district is enjoying a right royal jubilee as thousands packed the town centre yesterday (Thursday) for the festivities.

Up the road in Ripon, hundreds more also took part in musical fun in Market Place, with the action set to continue.

Crowds queued for the free rides and attractions in Valley Gardens laid on by Harrogate Borough Council, and there was wait at its café for coffee and ice creams too.

There was climbing, a train ride, bumper cars, jugglers, plus much loved characters on stage such as Batman and Elsa from Frozen.

But the weather stayed fine on Thursday and everyone enjoyed the rides and entertainment, with children singing and dancing away.

Part of the Stray was turned into Jubilee Square, with two large tc screens and entertainment. The seated crowds enjoyed the fun, which featured live music, and at times appearances from Queen Elizabeth as she appeared in the national broadcasts.

Elsewhere in Harrogate, businesses joined in with shop window displays and several pubs and hotels had major patriotic displays with union flag bunting and a magnificent turquoise ‘God Save the Queen’ from the West Park Hotel.

Betty’s café also had an impressive regal shop display and The Ivy nearby had a real-life, ‘beefy’ Beefeater to be photographed with.

Some 5,000m2 of bunting is also dressing the town centre to mark the occasion.

Ripon also joined in the royal fun, with hundreds enjoying the music and entertainment in Market Place, which made for a busier market day than usual on Thursday.

Ripon City Council has funded the free activities, featuring many local tribute acts, which start at 11.30am, until well into the evening.

Market Place also featured a large screen so people could join in with what was happening nationally. There were also fairground rides, magicians, Punch and Judy, face painting and street entertainment.

The Market Place fun is set to continue until late Saturday. On Sunday, Ripon will end its jubilee festivities in the Spa Park with a family picnic featuring band music and entertainment.

The festivities in Harrogate continue until Sunday, with the Valley Gardens and the Jubilee Square carrying on with the free enetertainment. There will also be street entertainers across the town centre.

Harrogate is also running an artisan market today, Saturday and Sunday in the Garden’s Sun Colonnade offering a selection of local produce, crafts and plants, thanks to Little Bird Made.

Boroughbridge, Knaresborough, Masham, Pateley Bridge and various villages are also celebrating with their own festivities.

Full details can be found on the borough council's website at: www.harrogate.gov.uk/events

Details of Ripon’s activities can be found at: www.riponcity.gov.uk