A WARNING has been put out to caravan and motorhome owners after a spate of thefts.

North Yorkshire Police say that they've had a few reports of stolen or attempted thefts of motorhomes and caravans across North Yorkshire in the last couple of months.

A spokesman said: "It’s a timely reminder if you’re going away, or staying at home this weekend, to check your security and stop your home on wheels from being targeted by these criminals.

"Let’s work together to stop criminals spoiling your Platinum Jubilee weekend adventures."

Here’s a few things worth taking note of:

• Write your vehicle identification number (VIN) in several hidden places within the campervan or motorhome. Use a permanent marker to write the VIN on the underside of drawers, in cupboards, and wooden surfaces. Etch the VIN onto the windows using a diamond-tipped engraver. This makes the vehicle easy to identify if it’s stoles.

• Always lock all doors and windows every time you leave your campervan or motorhome. Check and lock your rooflight and gas compartment as well.

• Never leave personal or valuable items on display inside the campervan or motorhome or in the awning. Consider forensic and security-marking your personal items.

• Fix lock nuts or wheel clamps to the wheels.

• Fit an alarm and switch it on every time you leave the vehicle –even if it’s just for a short time. Keep your keys with you at all times.

• Never leave vehicle registration documents inside the vehicle. They can help a thief to sell it.

• Fit a tracking device. Police will be able to track it if it is stolen.

• Take some good quality photos of your vehicle and keep them safe, these could be used to appeal for information and identify your vehicle if it were to be stolen.

• Report any suspicious activity around your vehicle to the police.