FIREFIGHTERS in North Yorkshire say the lighting of thousands of beacons to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee led to numerous 999 calls.
Last night (June 2) saw thousands of beacons lit across the country - including here in York and North Yorkshire - to mark 70 of the Queen's reign.
One unforeseen result of the fiery tribute however was a spate of calls to the emergency services from well-meaning members of the public.
A spokesman for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said they'd not had an especially busy night, but they said: "Crews from across the country have responded to numerous reports of large fires in the open, these have all been controlled burnings of the Jubilee Beacons."
