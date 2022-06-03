A WOMAN was left with a head injury after coming off her bike at a popular beauty spot.
Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue say they were called out to Sutherbruff Rigg at 12.18pm on Tuesday.
A spokesman said: "We were called by Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust to reports of a lady mountain biker who had taken a fall on the Blue/Red MTB trail in Dalby Forest and who had sustained a head injury.
"Rangers from Dalby Forest - Forestry England, a crew from and the Yorkshire Ambulance Service and Yorkshire Air Ambulance (in stealth colours) were already on scene but requested our assistance, Bell Stretcher (and wheel) to carry her to the waiting ambulance on the forest track at the end of the section. We had eleven team members deployed for two and a quarter hours.
"We wish the lady a speedy recovery.
"In Volunteer Week 2022 we note that the four team members carrying the stretcher have donated a combined 56 years of voluntary operational service to the team."
