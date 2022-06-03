DRIVERS are being asked to plan ahead if they're heading away for the Platinum Jubilee weekend.

The Highways Agency has put the A64 York on a list of major roads where they're expecting traffic to be particularly bad.

An agency spokesman said: "If you’re heading to any Platinum Jubilee  celebrations, please be aware of the following delays:
M6 and M61 Preston, M25 Leatherhead to Heathrow Airport, the M62 Bradford, the M56 Manchester Airport and the A64 York."

Drivers are being advised to check routes before setting off here.