DRIVERS are being asked to plan ahead if they're heading away for the Platinum Jubilee weekend.
The Highways Agency has put the A64 York on a list of major roads where they're expecting traffic to be particularly bad.
An agency spokesman said: "If you’re heading to any Platinum Jubilee celebrations, please be aware of the following delays:
M6 and M61 Preston, M25 Leatherhead to Heathrow Airport, the M62 Bradford, the M56 Manchester Airport and the A64 York."
Drivers are being advised to check routes before setting off here.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article