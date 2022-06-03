A MAN has been arrested on suspicion of trying to deal drugs.
Humberside Police say that officers in Goole were alerted to a person acting suspiciously on Kingsway at around 8.30pm on Tuesday, May 31.
A police spokesman said: "Enquiries were conducted at the scene and a man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply.
"The man remains in our custody at this time whilst our investigations continue.
"If anyone has information regarding this incident, you can contact us on our non-emergency number 101, quoting log 488 of May 31."
