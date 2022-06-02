A HOUSEBUILDER marked Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee with a tree planting event in a public space.

To celebrate the 70th anniversary of The Queen’s reign, Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes has planted over 1,500 trees in communities across Britain.

Barratt Developments Yorkshire East team from Hesslewood Park and Fleet Green were all in attendance to witness the tree planting ceremony, which took place in the public space in between David Wilson Homes’ Hesslewood Park and Barratt Homes’ Fleet Green development on May 30.

Daniel Smith, managing director of Barratt Developments Yorkshire East, said: "We wanted to recognise the Queen's incredible service to the country and her communities by fulfilling Her Majesty’s wish to plant trees. It was wonderful to bring together our team and the Deputy Mayor to mark the celebration."

Barratt Developments has continued its celebration of the Platinum Jubilee by becoming a long-term partner of the Royal Horticultural Society, whose patron is the Queen.