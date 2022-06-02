MILITARY and civic pomp and circumstance combined to start the Platinum Jubilee celebrations in York with a bang.

The Museum Gardens reverberated to the sound of an unusual 42 gun salute at lunchtime today.

Among those taking part in the ceremony was Brigadier General Jean Lauretin who has joined the 1st (UK) Division of the British Army from the Defence Staff of the L'Armee Francaise and is based in York.

The Lord Mayor of York, Cllr David Carr, attended with the entire civic party.

The Lord Mayor of York, Cllr David Carr and Brigadier General Jean Lauretin at the Platinum Jubilee Gun Salute. Pic from the British Army

Normally, the salutes in Museum Gardens are 21 gun salutes but today's ceremony was two in succession - one to mark the Platinum Jubilee and one to mark the Queen's official birthday.

It is many years since the city has seen such a salute.

The Garrison Sergeant for York, Warrant Officer Class 1 Brian Kiernan of the Royal Scots Regiment, said of taking part: "It is incredible. It is fantastic. To fire a 42 gun salute is just splendid.

"It is a very special anniversary."

He said a lot of preparation had gone into today's events.

The Lord Mayor of York, Cllr David Carr inspects the troops at the Platinum Jubilee Gun Salute with the Garrison Sergeant of York, WO1 Brian Kiernan in the background in York Museum Gardens. Pic by Megi Rychlikova

Hundreds of members of the public of all ages and backgrounds gathered during the morning on the grass between the Yorkshire Museum and the River Ouse.

Some were tourists from other countries visiting York and enjoying the chance to see British pageantry for themselves.

North Yorkshire Police and military police ensured that they were safe by creating a clear area around and in front of the three field guns.

All smiles for the 42 gun salute to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in York Museum Gardens. Pic by Megi Rychlikova

The Band of the Yorkshire Regiment played light music to entertain the crowds while they waited.

Fifteen members of the 4th Regiment Royal Artillery with officers marched onto the parade area to man the guns.

4th Regiment Royal Artillery arrive at the Museum Gardens for the Platinum Jubilee Gun Salute. Pic from the British Army

The new Sheriff of York, Suzie Mercer, with the Lady Mayoress, Lynda Carr and the Sheriff's Consort Rebecca Murphy and other invited guests, military and civic, had seats immediately behind the saluting dais.

The Lord Mayor and the Brigadier General arrived from Yorkshire Museum just before 12pm.

Many of the crowd had come prepared with ear protectors, other put their fingers in their ears as the guns roared in militarily precise intervals.

The Platinum Jubilee Gun Salute. Pic from the British Army

After the gun salute and the national anthem, they inspected and spoke to the men and women of the Royal Artillery before crossing the ground to speak to the band.

Then the Lord Mayor made a presentation to the Army to mark the unique occasion.

The presentation tablets marking the Platinum Jubilee Gun Salute presented by the Lord Mayor of York, Cllr David Carr and Brigadier General Jean Lauretin. Pic from the British Army

John Brittlebank spoke for many in the Museum Gardens when he said: "The Queen has been one of those people who has been around all my life. I hope she will outlive me. I really do".

He was born in 1953, the year the Queen was crowned and had decorated his mobility vehicle with bunting.