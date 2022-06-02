A MAJOR power station in North Yorkshire is turning two of its cooling towers red and blue to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.
Bosses at Drax Power Station say the site uses sustainable biomass to generate enough renewable electricity for four million households.
Bruce Heppenstall, plant director, said: “We wanted to do something special to celebrate this major milestone in UK history and to thank Her Majesty for her 70 years of service to the country.
“Drax is approaching its own milestone – having generated electricity for millions of UK homes and businesses for almost 50 years.
“As our cooling towers are a major landmark that can be seen for miles around – we thought lighting up in honour of our Queen was a fitting tribute.”
The 114m tall cooling towers near Selby in North Yorkshire, will be lit up between 8.30pm until 4.30am every night until Sunday, June 5.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here