A KNIFEMAN who tried to stab one man and threatened to kill another has been jailed for two years.

Christopher Ian Dalton, 39, was described as a "danger to others" as he was sentenced by Mr Justice Lavendar, a High Court judge sitting at York Crown Court.

Dalton faced three charges relating to an incident when he had tried to stab one man, threatened to kill another and issued death threats to a family and threats to smash a woman’s window when he had been drinking and taking drugs.

Rob Galley, prosecuting, said it had taken four people 10 to 15 minutes to restrain Dalton.

“You present a danger to others,” Mr Justice Lavendar told Dalton, adding he had tried to stab one of those trying to restrain him.

He had made threats including “I ...... kill you” and “I will put your windows through” referring to the woman’s windows.

Dalton, of Westgate, Ripon, pleaded guilty to sending a malicious communication, affray and carrying a knife in public.

He was jailed for two years.

The judge also made him subject to a five-year restraining order, banning him from going within 100 metres of the woman’s address and from contacting the man he threatened to kill.

Mr Galley said Dalton sent threats to a man saying “I am going to do you with a knife”.

As the victim was outside a woman’s address where three children were being put into a car, he saw Dalton approaching. The defendant had a knife with an eight-inch blade and challenged the first man.

The victim later told police “he was in genuine fear for his life,” said Mr Galley.

The man went indoors and Dalton brandished the knife at the woman. Her son arrived and managed to grab Dalton from behind.

The other adults then helped to restrain him.

Dalton has a previous conviction for having a knife in public.

Defence barrister Ismael Uddin said no-one had been seriously injured.

Dalton didn’t have an explanation as to why he went to the woman’s house.

“He doesn’t think, he acts irrationally,” said the barrister. “He is rather embarrassed.”

Dalton thought the man had been having an affair with his partner.

He had been drinking and had taken drugs.

High Court judges usually hear the most serious cases before the crown court, such as murder. They rarely hear plea lists, which are usually listed before crown court judges.

From time to time, a High Court judge will arrange to sit on a plea list so that they can see for themselves the range of cases that come before the crown court every day and how justice is operating.