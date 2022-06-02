A 'TRAILBLAZING' professor of counselling and mental health at York St John University wins recognition in today’s Queen’s Birthday Jubilee Honours.

Lynne Gabriel receives the OBE for her services to higher education and to the nation’s mental health, and to the development of the UK counselling profession. She said she was 'delighted and honoured' by the award.

A university spokeswoman said Lynne was a 'trailblazer in her field.'She said: " For more than a decade and a half, she has been a leading figure in her professional body, the British Association of Counselling and Psychotherapy (BACP), as well as an inspirational university teacher and supervisor of student trainee counsellors."

She said Lynne had also been at the forefront of the design and leadership of mental health services to the local community through the York St John Communities Centre, which had provided accessible interventions to more than 1,000 clients, positively impacting their relationships, families and work.

Vice-chancellor Professor Karen Bryan said Lynne had 'advocated tirelessly' for improvements in mental health support throughout her career.

"She has shown incredible commitment and compassion in her work, which has benefited generations of students and countless members of the public," she said.