A STORE in York hosted a free Jubilee-themed party this week to give back to the local community.

The party was organised by staff at the Morrison's store in Foss Islands to support the elderly community in the area.

The event was free to invited guests, who enjoyed an afternoon tea and music by Kenny Stamp on his trombone.

Wendy Davis, community champion at the store, said: "I felt that it is an important year to celebrate - and this was a way of giving something back to our local residents.

"The party was an amazing success and all our guests had a fantastic time."

Each month, Wendy organises an event based on a different topic. At Easter, staff and guests made Easter bonnets.

"Those who have attended so far love it and say it has made them feel safe to come out and happy to meet others," Wendy added.