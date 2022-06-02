A YORK hairdresser's racehorse - called The Platinum Queen - has won a race... just before the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations get underway.
Terry Smith, who runs Classic Cutz in Fourth Avenue, Tang Hall, said he was in a syndicate which owns the horse, which won first time out in the 5pm race at Ripon Racecourse yesterday.
"She is trained by Richard Flahey, racecourse trainer in Malton, and was ridden by top Irish jockey Osin Orr, who now works at Richard's yard,"said Terry, pictured in the winners enclosure at Ripon Racecourse with The Platinum Queen after she had just won the race.
"It's a brilliant performance first time out and a fitting tribute to Her Majesty the Queen on her Platinum Jubilee weekend."
He said there was a possibility of The Platinum Queen running at Royal Ascot, in front of the Queen if she turned up, but that had not been finalised as yet.
