A HOUSING manager who has been at the forefront of making Joseph Rowntree Housing Trust more inclusive has been awarded the MBE.
Kate Thompson is now Head of Extra Care and Interim Housing Lead for the trust's retirement villages in New Earswick, Scarborough and Hartlepool.
For 20 years, she has worked on the organisation's adoption of dementia friendly principles, strengthening links with the wider community, and been at the forefront of the LGBT Plus staff network's efforts to make the trust a more inclusive workplace and housing provider.
Kate said : “I am humbled to have been nominated for this honour and share the recognition with my amazing colleagues who have been working tirelessly to keep communities safe over the last two years without sacrificing the things that made life good in the first place. I would also like to thank all our residents who did so much to keep morale high within my teams and among their neighbours during various waves of the pandemic.”
Paul Kissack, the trust's chief executive, said: "Since the start of the pandemic Kate has once again demonstrated her values-based leadership and dedication to others – supporting staff, residents and tenants of the Joseph Rowntree Housing Trust through difficult times. Kate is an inspiration, and I’m delighted that her tireless dedication has been recognised in the Queen’s Jubilee Honours”.
