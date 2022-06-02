YORK'S first hub for migrants, which is also run by migrants, will open at York Explore on Saturday (June 4).
The City Hub will offer a warm welcome to asylum seekers, refugees and migrants by delivering support, basic advice and referrals and an interpretation and translation service will be offered.
Nearly 40 trained volunteers from across York’s diverse migrant communities will help run the weekly sessions every Saturday from 9.30am-3.30pm at York Explore Library.
Councillor Darryl Smalley, executive member for culture, leisure and communities at City of York Council, said: “We want this project to be the beating heart of the migrant community in York and surrounding areas.
"The hub will give a voice to migrant communities in York and will promote equality, diversity, inclusiveness and empathy, while supporting them on their journey to become settled in their new communities in York.”
This one-year pilot project aims to bring together over 50 partner agencies. These include York Learning, both universities, Citizens Advice York, YREN, City of Sanctuary as well as hundreds of residents from local communities.
This launch and first session coincides with International Children’s Day and builds on the Our City Festival as part of a cohesive and caring city for all.
For further information, email: contact@exploreyork.org.uk
