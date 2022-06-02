A New Earswick soldier has been awarded the MBE for revolutionising the way the Army ensures its service personnel are fit enough.

Warrant Officer Class 2 Richard Moody of the Royal Army Physical Training Corps spent two years teaching himself in his spare time how to write computer software and creating a database which is now used across the Army.

He was a Staff Sergeant when he realised there was a need in the Army for a standard means of collecting information about the personal development of service personnel.

“I was speechless when the Commanding Officer told me the news that I have been given this award," said the 40-year-old soldier.

“I just do my job. My ethic is that you are in work to work, make things easier for others, assist people as they need it and look after your subordinates and to get recognised for it is unimaginable. To get this award is humbling.”

The database is now used in military units across the country.

“The database benefits the Corps because it allows the instructors to manage all aspects of personal development, adventurous training and sport in one centralised place at unit level and is very user friendly," he said.

Warrant Officer Moody has been a soldier for 21 years. The former graphic design student and pig farmer is now the Quarter Master Senior Instructor with the 3rd (UK) Division Signal Regiment based in Wiltshire, where he runs the Garrison Gymnasium.

Fifty-seven-year-old Warrant Officer Class 2 Barry Appleton, known as Snowy, has been recognised with the MBE for his decade-long efforts providing welfare support to the 1,600 personnel of Harrogate’s Army Foundation College (AFC).