POLICE have released CCTV images of a group of people they would like to speak to in connection with a high-value theft near York.
North Yorkshire Police in Selby have issued CCTV images of four men following a burglary at JA Earthing Solutions in Swordfish Way, Sherburn in Elmet.
The incident occurred at around 11.35pm on Wednesday May 18.
Around £5,000-worth of copper wiring was loaded onto a blue Ford Transit van, police said.
As part of ongoing enquiries, officers have released the CCTV to help track down the men captured in the footage.
Get in in touch if you recognise any of the men or you have any information that could assist the investigation, including suspicious activity in the area involving a blue Ford Transit van.
Please email hayley.atkinson@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Hayley Atkinson.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Quote reference number: 12220085249 when passing on information.
