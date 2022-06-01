THE doors have finally reopened at shop premises which have lain empty in York city centre for more than four years since a fashion store closed down.
River Island's outlet in Coney Street shut in March 2018, prompting growing concern about the future of the city centre's premier shopping thoroughfare, where nine premises were already lying empty.
River Island said the store was closing 'due to trading performance and store location.'
But now Fabrication Crafts - a social enterprise which has supported local artists and makers from premises just across the road since 2018, but had to leave because its lease was ending - has moved in, thanks to property and development company Helmsley Group, which recently bought the building.
Dawn Wood, of Fabrication Crafts, said the new and bigger shop would enable it to support more local makers, have creative workspaces and launch a community hub.
