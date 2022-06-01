A NORTH Yorkshire road has been closed this evening by a crash.
Station Manager Tony Walker, of North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service, tweeted that crews from Selby and West Yorkshire were dealing with the collision on the B1222, near Biggin crossroads, between Selby and Sherburn-in-Elmet.
He added that the road was closed, so drivers should avoid the area and expect delays.
