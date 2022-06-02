It’s a bit rich for corporate director Neil Ferris to blame utility companies for City of York Council’s failure to complete its electric car charging hubs on time (Flagship Monks Cross hyperhub in York will be ready ‘within days’, Press online, May 28).
We have paid up front for new water supplies in Groves Lane which will take the contractor less than a day to implement but we have to wait at least six weeks before the public footpath can be dug up.
Why? Because City of York Council insist on this level of notice before the work can commence.
No organisation is more skilled at delaying projects with glacial bureaucracy than this local authority.
Matthew Laverack, architect, Lord Mayors Walk, York
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here