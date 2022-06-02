It’s a bit rich for corporate director Neil Ferris to blame utility companies for City of York Council’s failure to complete its electric car charging hubs on time (Flagship Monks Cross hyperhub in York will be ready ‘within days’, Press online, May 28).

We have paid up front for new water supplies in Groves Lane which will take the contractor less than a day to implement but we have to wait at least six weeks before the public footpath can be dug up.