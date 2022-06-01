NORTH Yorkshire Police’s Chief Constable - and its Special Constable Chief Officer - both win recognition for their services to policing in the Queen’s Birthday Honours.

Chief Constable Lisa Winward receives the Queen’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service, while Special Constable Chief Officer Sharron Moverley-Holmes receives a British Empire Medal.

A force spokesperson said both officers began their careers by giving up their time on a voluntary basis to serve in the Special Constabulary, with Lisa joining while at university in York and Sharron whilst training as a solicitor 38 years ago.

“Lisa joined Humberside Police as a regular officer in 1994, before transferring to North Yorkshire in 2008, and rapidly rising through the ranks to take the position of Chief Constable in April 2018,” they said.

“She is a national ambassador for volunteering, taking the National Police Chief Council lead for Citizens in Policing for a number of years and being an inspirational role model for women in policing, as well as national lead for women’s health and the intelligence portfolio.”

They said Lisa was a ‘compassionate and approachable’ leader, who always took the time to ensure she was available for anyone who needed her support and visited victims of crime and underrepresented groups to truly understand their problems.

The chief constable said she was ‘incredibly proud’ to receive the honour and wanted to thank everyone who had supported her throughout her career.

“I simply wouldn’t be where I am today without all of the people who have helped me, taught me, inspired and motivated me and worked alongside me in the wonderful team that is policing. It is a privilege to be a public servant and a police officer.”

She paid tribute to Sharron, saying: “Her dedication and commitment has been truly inspirational. Sharron is highly regarded by her colleagues, and in particular her fellow special constables, which is testament to her exceptional leadership style.

“Sharron champions the special constabulary at every opportunity and has been responsible for some notable developments within the force.

“She co-ordinates a number of events for North Yorkshire, including the Knaresborough Bed Race, which is an event that in the past was policed entirely by the special constabulary.

“In addition to this, over the last several years she has organised the ‘Steps for Glenn’ challenge, in memory of SC Glenn Goodman who was murdered on duty in 1992.”

She said Sharron also found time to volunteer outside of policing and was a bellringer at a local church.

“Sharron embodies the values that are so important to North Yorkshire Police, which are those of courage, compassion and inspiration,” she said.

Sharron said: “I can’t quite believe that this is true and I’m not sure I will believe it until I see it!

“I’m absolutely overwhelmed to receive a Queen’s Birthday Honour and would like to thank every single person who has supported me and encouraged me throughout my career.”