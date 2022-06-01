A THIEF struck in York city centre in the early hours of this morning (June 1).

North Yorkshire Police say two motorbike thefts took place in Gillygate in York, between 1.45am and 2.15am and involved at least one man damaging and stealing two motorcycles and walking them from the area.

A police spokesman said: "One motorcycle has since been recovered, however the other is still outstanding and the identity of the males involved is not yet known.

"We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

"In particular, we are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area and saw or heard anything around this time.

"The man in question is believed to be a white, in his early 20s, and was wearing a light coloured tracksuit at the time.

"Anyone with information, CCTV or dash-cam footage, that could assist the investigation should please email 000058@northyorkshire.police.uk.

"You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask Josh Wands-Murray."

Please quote incident reference 12220093919 when passing any information.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website.