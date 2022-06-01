EMERGENCY services were called in to a crash on a major route through North Yorkshire.

North Yorkshrie Fire and Rescue say they were called out at about 1.53pm to the A1 Northbound at Junction 48.

Crews from Harrogate, Knaresborough and Ripon attended along with North Yorkshire Police and the ambulance service.

A spokesperson said: "This was a single vehicle road traffic collision.

"The man driving was out of vehicle on arrival of the fire and rescue service and in the hands of paramedics.

"Our crew used drizzitt pads to clear leaked fuel and carried out general scene safety, before leaving the scene."

The road was closed for some time queueing traffic with congestion to junction 47 for Allerton Park.

All lanes have now been re-opened.