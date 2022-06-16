NOW that some time has passed, it’s time to look back at York FC’s epic 2-0 victory to Boston United.

One of the main stars on the pitch was York FC fan, Jack Ratcliffe, who raised the winning cup with goalkeeper Peter Jameson after the match.

The biggest thank-you @PeteJameson1 for everything this season on and off the pitch. Your friendship means the world to Jack (& me) but wish you well for the future and we will definitely see you again. pic.twitter.com/tOu3EMif0e — Ali (@ali1met) May 29, 2022

15-year-old Jack has Downs Syndrome, and studies at Applefields School.

Jack has been working with the team both on and off the pitch throughout the season.

He has made appearances on match days and also published his popular match reports to his mum, Ali’s, Twitter page.

Jack led the team out the tunnel, to victory at the LNER Community Stadium. He said he was “excited” on the day, and that “it was fun.”

Ali Ratcliffe said: “It meant everything. It was just wonderful. For him to go out there and celebrate it meant a lot.”

Jack’s passion is football, and his team is York City.

Ali said: “He gets so much joy from football. He was really excited.”

She said that the 7,500 fans present on the day didn’t make Jack nervous for his appearance.

Instead, his excitement shone through with the chance to lead out his beloved York City.

Of the match itself, Ali said: “It was brilliant. The atmosphere was fantastic.”

The high of the match didn’t finish when Jack left the stadium it continued into school the following Monday.

By then Jack had reached celebrity status in York. Teachers and friends were eager to speak to him about the weekend’s match.

Everyone knew how special the day was for him: “The people at (Jack’s) football club were very pleased for him. They know how much football means to him.” Said Ali.

Throughout the season Jack has worked with York City FC to produce match reports for the team, which have had a popular following on Twitter with the most recent picking up almost 700 likes.

So it's in. The last @YorkCityFC match report of the season. What a perfect ending. Thank you all for reading them, your comments & your support. It means so much to him (and me). He had such a special day yesterday. The reports will be back next season... 🔴🔵⚽🏆 pic.twitter.com/nPGgZ2yIeo — Ali (@ali1met) May 22, 2022

Fans of expressed their joy at reading them, with one calling Jack York City’s “lucky charm.”

One user wrote: “Brilliant as ever Jack. Look forward and love reading your match reports every week. Great victory yesterday and roll-on next season.”

The celebrations with Jack showed members of the community coming together.

It also showed a move towards more inclusivity in sport.

On this, Ali explained that Jack’s involvement with York City FC was a “step in the right direction” for the cause.

Applefields School echoed this.

Adam Booker said: “Inclusivity in sport should be a no brainer - and I feel lucky that here in York our clubs of all types 'get it'.”

York City’s promotion to the National League will offer more chances for Jack’s match reports, and more games for him to attend.