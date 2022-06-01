DRIVERS are being warned to expect possible delays for up to four weeks while roadworks are carried out in York.

Northern Gas Networks say they will be carrying out gas mains diversion work to maintain a safe and reliable gas supply in the York Northern Gas Networks (NGN).

They say the pipework is being diverted out of the old gas yard near Heworth Green and Layerthorpe, as a part of a new housing development. The old metallic mains are also being replaced in order to further improve the integrity of the city’s gas network for years to come.

The work will start on Monday, June 6 and is expected to last for four weeks. It has been planned in collaboration with City of York Council.

So that engineers can carry out the work safely and efficiently, and to protect the public, some traffic management measures will be put in place.

From Monday, temporary four-way lights will be in place for four weeks on Layerthorpe and Hallfield Road.

From Monday, June 20 four way-lights will be placed on Heworth Green and Eboracum Way for four weeks.

Russ Kaye, Business Operations Lead for Northern Gas Networks, said: “We would like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused during these essential works.

"However, it is vital we complete them in order to continue to maintain a safe and reliable gas supply to the residents of York. “We want to assure residents and road users that we will be working hard to complete this essential scheme as safely and as quickly as possible.”