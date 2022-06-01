DID you know that the Queen owns a section of the North Yorkshire coastline?
The Crown Estate owns roughly 45 per cent of the foreshore in the UK, which refers to the land between the mean high and the mean low water mark.
In North Yorkshire, Her Majesty owns a southern section of Whitby's coastline up to the Upper Harbour, down to Saltwick Bay, Robin Hood's Bay and Ravenscar, and a small section of Scarborough's northern harbour - as shown by the Foreshore and Estuary map.
Since 1760, each monarch has signed over the profits of the foreshore to the Treasury, but not the ownership.
It leases and licences tidal land and seabed for harbours and port infrastructure, aquaculture, and other coastal development projects.
The other 55 per cent that isn't owned by the monarchy has been sold or given away into the hands of the local authorities, the National Trust, the Ministry of Defence, or is under private ownership.
