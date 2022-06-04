PLANNERS have refused a planned extension to the Limes Hotel in York, which would create three self-contained flats.

Despite the application saying the extension aimed to ‘blend in harmoniously’ with the existing hotel, they and York Civic Society have condemned the proposal.

Mr Paul Radigan sought a three-storey side extension to the North side of the hotel at 135 Fulford Road in what is currently an enclosed private garden.

The ground and first floor would have two-bed units and the top floor a one-bed apartment.

The general appearance “aims to blend in harmoniously with the original property”, it said, “whilst remaining respectful to the amenity values of the neighbouring property.”

However, a report by City of York council planners said branded the hotel building “particularly attractive” noting its “distinctive Edwardian Character.”

It has also been noted as a “building of positive value to the character and appearance of the conservation area, and has since been added to the draft Local Heritage List administered by York Civic Trust where it is described as “Included in the Local Heritage List due to strong aesthetic and architectural significance.”

The planners continued: “The proposed extension would dominate and detract from the architectural character of the original villa as a consequence of its excessive size, lack of subservience, poor quality of detailing.

“The extension would be a comparatively crude addition to a distinguished building which would significantly erode its heritage.”

York Civic Trust also said: “This would have a negative impact on the architectural merits of a building designed by a prominent local architect, and therefore of local importance and value.”

The scale and massing of the proposed extension would also have a negative effect on the area.

Plans also lacked enough parking, the planners continued, and it could be rejected on ground of highway safety.

Residents also branded the proposals and “over development of the site.”

The report concluded the planning application was contrary to local and national planning policies.

“The application site is within the Fulford Road conservation area. It is considered that the scale, design and detailing of the proposed extension would appear as an incongruous addition that would unbalance the symmetry of the front elevation of the building and impact adversely on its overall architectural composition.

“The extension would also have an adverse impact on the north elevation of the property by effectively obliterating this existing elevation and removing the positive contribution it makes to the architectural quality of the property and location. As such, the proposal would be harmful to the character and appearance of the building and the wider conservation area within which it is located.”

Furthermore, it lacked enough parking, leading to highway safety concerns, and more need for on-street parking, inconveniencing local residents. No provision was also made for cycle parking, contrary to local and national policies, planners added.