TWO of York's most prominent bike shops have leapt to the aid of the city's wider refugee community by providing free bike servicing and accessories.

When refugees’ need for independent transport was raised by City of York Council's Emma Greenall, HOPING Street Kitchen, which already delivers hot meals and groceries to refugee families, put out a social media call for bikes.

Generous followers quickly supplied pre-loved bikes, which Cycle Heaven immediately offered to service free of charge.

Cycle Heaven co-director, Piers Maffett, said: "There is a lot of conflict in the world at the moment. Completely innocent people are presented with stark choices, stay in their war-ravaged country and risk death, fear and misery, or pack up families and limited belongings and flee.

"Arrival in a strange country under these circumstances must be a daunting and incredibly stressful experience. Free personal transport by bike, the best form of transport for a small city like York, is a small but significant contribution to anyone's quality of life. We really did not have to think very long to decide to help out in this small way.”

Initially, the Cycle Heaven team serviced 10 bikes, some sourced by Refugee Action York (RAY), with whom HOPING liaises.

All that remained was to kit out families with accessories - and Halfords in York swiftly responded with a donation of three bike helmets, locks and lights with the promise of a generous discount for subsequent purchases.

David Buckley, supervisor at Halford’s York, said: "Everybody at Halfords York has been moved by the current events of the world and the situation with refugees.

"It is with great pleasure we can offer a family some help by donating some cycle accessories.”

The scheme has been so successful in transforming the lives of refugee families, that it is being developed by York City of Sanctuary working with Homes For Ukraine and other organisations.

Speaking on the scheme, HOPING’s coordinator, Helen Meadows, said: “These bike shops have been fantastic. The staff loved the idea and helped make it possible. Without their enthusiastic support we couldn’t have got the cycle scheme on the road so quickly.

"HOPING is continuing to source bikes and the people of York, as always, have responded so reliably. As a team, we really enjoy bringing businesses, citizens and those in need together with a common purpose."

HOPING Street Kitchen offers nourishing food to the homeless community in York - but also emotional and wellbeing support.

To make a donation to HOPING, contact the team on their Facebook group called 'Helping Other People In Need Group'.