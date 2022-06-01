THE Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) is celebrating the difference volunteers make to the charity this week.

During Volunteer Week, volunteers at the charity that saves lives at sea will be celebrating along with staff and supporters on ‘Thank You Day’ on Sunday June 5.

The RNLI and the Royal Voluntary Service are inviting people to join a ‘Cheers for Volunteers’ moment and say a big thank you to volunteers and to raise a glass or mug to those who have done so much over the last few years.

Donna McReath, RNLI strategic volunteering development manager, said: "I would like to thank each and every one of our volunteers. We couldn’t do what we do without their vital support and the time and effort they generously dedicate to their roles. They are all lifesavers."

The charity has over 35,000 volunteers, including in North Yorkshire, in over 100 different roles from lifesaving crew to volunteer lifeboat press officers, fundraisers, shop to water safety volunteers.

"We’re always looking for new volunteers to join our charity to help us continue saving lives at sea. It’s a very rewarding experience and a good way to meet new friends," Donna added.

To find out more about volunteering, visit the RNLI website.