A COLLEGE near York has marked the Platinum Jubilee celebrations by donating funds raised to a local charity.

More than £610 was raised by students and staff at Selby College for the Sleepsafe charity - which provides temporary accommodation for the homeless or anyone who is facing a night on the street.

The college's fundraising activities included a bake-off themed competition, which saw students and staff put forward their best bakes.

Tracey Romaine, of Sleepsafe Selby, said: "It’s incredibly heart-warming to have the backing of our local college in helping to raise funds for our crucial work. Contributions such as this go a long way in helping small charities like ours support the people who need it most."

Receptionist at the college, Melanie Bloxham. was crowned the winner of the staff cake category, which was a large Victoria sponge cake with fresh fruit, meringue, flowers, flags and a Platinum Jubilee topper.

Meanwhile, hospitality and catering student Samanta Mezane won the student cake category with her homemade Kinder cheesecake.

The Motorist in Sherburn got involved in the activities and brought a vintage 1959 Mini to the college campus, in which students and staff could sit in and learn more about the vehicle.