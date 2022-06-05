THE LOCAL LOTTO for the Harrogate district raised more than £200,000 for locally based voluntary and community sector groups in May.

The community lottery scheme was established by Harrogate Borough Council in 2018 as a fund raising platform for groups to use as an alternative method that would in return give them unrestricted income on a monthly basis.

The money raised makes an important contribution towards keeping the district’s voluntary and community sector thriving, ranging from Autism Angels to Woodfield Millennium Green and everything in between. It also enables players to support the local good causes they care about most.

The council says 60p from every £1 ticket sold goes direct to local charities, voluntary organisations and community groups. Players* also have the chance of winning a £25,000 jackpot plus smaller cash prizes each week.

To date, more than 1,000 players are supporting 112 good causes and have collectively won more than £50,000.

Councillor Richard Cooper, leader of Harrogate Borough Council and voluntary and community sector chair, said: “It’s an incredible achievement to raise more than £200,000 in less than four years for our voluntary and community sector across the Harrogate district, through THE LOCAL LOTTO.”

“These vital funds can sometimes be a lifeline for smaller community groups and I’d like to thank everyone for getting involved and signing-up to play THE LOCAL LOTTO.

“It’s never too late to take part, whether as an organisations or a participant, and I’d urge anyone to sign-up online.”

Karen Weaver, strategic lead at Harrogate and District Community Action, said: “THE LOCAL LOTTO has been such a great success in supporting good causes across the Harrogate district, providing a regular monthly income and an easy way for local people to support local community action.

“There is also a vital and fruitful link with THE LOCAL FUND, with 10p from every ticket sale being donated directly and helping to ensure that it exists in perpetuity to provide grants to grass roots volunteers, community groups and charities.”

Ripon Community Link said: “We are proud to be a LOCAL LOTTO beneficiary. We benefit monthly from the supporters who have chosen us as this gives a regular, reliable income stream when charitable income can be erratic, especially in such turbulent times.

“We have also been extremely fortunate to benefit from THE LOCAL FUND to help us develop our services for individuals with learning disabilities. The administration is efficient and user friendly and important an easy platform for donors to use – thank you.”

A recent winner of THE LOCAL LOTTO also said: “We are very happy to take part in THE LOCAL LOTTO especially as it benefits our chosen cause of Darley in Bloom.

“It is a great way to raise extra funds for the group which helps to keep our village looking beautiful especially in the spring and summer months. Winning was a wonderful surprise and I would encourage people to support THE LOCAL LOTTO, as for just a small amount you too could be a winner.”

Anyone wishing to find out more about THE LOCAL LOTTO or to sign-up can visit: www.thelocallotto.co.uk .