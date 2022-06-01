Defendants who assaulted police or women and thieves were among those who appeared recently before York Magistrates Court.
Lynne Rowley, 51, of Flaxley Road, Selby, was given a 12-month community order with 20 days’ rehabilitative activities and 100 hours’ unpaid work, after pleading guilty to a public order offence towards a police officer that the court found to be racially and religiously aggravated. She was also ordered to pay £85 prosecution costs and a £95 statutory surcharge.
James Michael Walker was given a six-week prison sentence suspended for 18 months. The 35-year-old of Changing Lives, Union Terrace, York, pleaded guilty to two charges of stealing alcohol from Marks and Spencers on Pavement, York. He was also ordered to pay a £128 statutory surcharge.
Liam Paul Calpin, 29, of Tuke Avenue, Tang Hall, was given a 16-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months on condition he does 20 days’ rehabilitative activities and ordered to pay £250 compensation. He pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer on Fifth Avenue, Tang Hall.
Jamie Leigh Cambage was given a four-week prison sentence suspended for four weeks. The 21-year-old of James street, central York, pleaded guilty to assaulting three women, theft from B & M stores in York and failure to attend court.
