Defendants who assaulted police or women and thieves were among those who appeared recently before York Magistrates Court.

Lynne Rowley, 51, of Flaxley Road, Selby, was given a 12-month community order with 20 days’ rehabilitative activities and 100 hours’ unpaid work, after pleading guilty to a public order offence towards a police officer that the court found to be racially and religiously aggravated. She was also ordered to pay £85 prosecution costs and a £95 statutory surcharge.