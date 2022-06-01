Three men have been banned from the roads for up to 40 months at York Magistrates Court because they took to the roads after drinking or taking drugs.

Dominic Peter Everard, 23, of Nelsons Lane, Dringhouses, was banned from driving for two years after he pleaded guilty to riding an E-scooter on Fishergate when three times the legal alcohol limit. He was made subject to a 12-month community order with 100 hours’ unpaid work and ordered to pay a £95 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.