Three men have been banned from the roads for up to 40 months at York Magistrates Court because they took to the roads after drinking or taking drugs.
Dominic Peter Everard, 23, of Nelsons Lane, Dringhouses, was banned from driving for two years after he pleaded guilty to riding an E-scooter on Fishergate when three times the legal alcohol limit. He was made subject to a 12-month community order with 100 hours’ unpaid work and ordered to pay a £95 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.
Benjamin Hughes has been disqualified from driving for 40 months after he drove on the Eggborough by-pass when one and a half times the legal alcohol limit. The 26-year-old from Hazel Road, Knottingley, pleaded guilty to drink driving and driving without insurance. He was also fined £457 and ordered to pay a £46 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.
Adam Luke Reynard, 30, of York, was jailed for 14 days after he admitted amphetamine driving, diazepam driving and possessing cannabis. The sentence will be served with the one he is already serving. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months and ordered to pay a £128 statutory surcharge.
