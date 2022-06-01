A MAJOR York employer is taking steps to try and attract new workers and overcome the current shortage.

First York is introducing a term-time contract as part of flexible working patterns to help overcome a bus driver shortage.

The contract will be available during school and university terms and is designed to appeal to parents looking for new career opportunities that give them the benefit of fitting work around education and childcare.

The firm says the role is full-time for 37 hours per week with overtime on offer and a driver can choose to have pay annualised over 12 months to maintain a regular income or be paid only during the term.

Head of Operations at First York, Cathy Croston said: “We know that flexibility is really valued now as the change in employment patterns in the past two years has highlighted the importance of work-life balance.

“This type of contract and shift working is among ways we are responding to the different needs of people and showing that public transport is an attractive alternative to those looking for a new career.”

New part-time contracts at First York allow for 24-30 working hours over seven days and applicants are given the opportunity to spread these across the week to suit their life stage and other commitments.

“People just need to talk to us about the availability they would like and we will do our best to agree a shift pattern that works for them and the company,” added Cathy Croston.

The introduction of the new-style contracts follows a substantial increase in pay rates. Full details can be found by visiting https://www.firstbus.co.uk/york/about-us/bus-driver-jobs-apply-now

The company is currently recruiting for non-PCV licence holders and qualified drivers. To be considered as a trainee an applicant must have held a standard driving licence for six months and have a maximum of six penalty points.

Trainees undergo a 6-8 week course with on-the-road instruction and theory at First York’s training school which provides 30 hours of practical skills behind the wheel. A ‘buddy’ then accompanies them on board for two weeks before qualifying and support is provided throughout their career at the company.

Ms Croston said: “We have plenty of jobs available and are keen to attract people with a real desire for customer communication. We also want to improve the gender balance and develop a mix of backgrounds in our team.”

“The impact of the pandemic will have left people needing to switch from a sector they once worked in. Bus driving can be a gateway to build your career and move into supervisor and managerial roles.”

Among employee benefits First York provides is free bus travel, which family members of employees can also enjoy after three months.

Ms Croston said: “From day one, trainees can travel with us and don’t need to worry about the cost of getting to the training school.”