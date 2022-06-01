CITY of York Council has announced drop-in sessions for assistance with council tax energy rebate applications.

The council has planned 49 drop-in sessions where residents can get help with applying for the £150 council tax energy rebate, introduced by the government as part of its response to the rising cost of living.

Sessions will take place at Citizens Advice offices, libraries, and in communities across the city from Monday June 6 to Friday June 24.

A full list of drop-in sessions, times and venues is available on the council's website here: https://www.york.gov.uk/CouncilTaxRebateDropIns

Councillor Nigel Ayre, executive member for finance and major projects said: "We are really pleased to be working with partners across the city to ensure people are properly supported during what is a challenging time for many.

"I encourage all residents who may need assistance to make use of these drop-in sessions."

At The Press we launched our Your Money Matters campaign - our bid to help you overcome the surge in the cost of living.

We are making it our mission to look out for your cash, offering money-saving deals, competitions, giveaways and insightful stories from your community on the impact this cost of living crisis is having on our readers like you.

If you would like to share your experience of the cost-of-living crisis get in touch with The Press by emailing: newsdesk@thepress.co.uk