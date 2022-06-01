A SPECIAL Jubilee afternoon tea event, organised by volunteers, has raised £2,000 for Yorkshire Cancer Research.

Organised by the charity’s Galtres volunteer group in Helperby, guests were treated to a traditional afternoon tea including sandwiches, scones and cakes, before guest speaker Julian Hick, who has worked at Kensington Palace for 25 years, gave a 'behind the closed doors' insight.

Wendy Stirke, chair of the volunteer group, said: "Following an enforced absence during the pandemic, and it being two and a half years since our last fundraiser, as a committee we were a little apprehensive about organising an event, but we could not let such a moment in history go by without our celebrating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee."

The afternoon tea is the latest event in a long history of fundraising for the Galtres volunteer group, which was first formed in 1970.

Since it began, the volunteers have raised more than £400,000 to help fund pioneering research in Yorkshire.