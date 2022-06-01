A GARDEN centre has raised £25,000 for charity.

Harrogate Garden Centre and its sister venues raised the large sum for the Greenfinges Charity.

Greenfingers is a national charity dedicated to supporting life-limited children and their families who spend time in hospices around the UK.

The garden centre raised money through a series of events this year, and raised a further £5,000 during the RHS Chelsea Flower Show.

The cheque was presented to TV presenter and charity patron, David Domoney, at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2022 by Amy and Abigail Stubbs, daughters of the charity's joint founders.

Amy Stubbs, daughter of Charles Stubbs, said: “This charity means a lot to us, and we support them in everything they do."

David Domoney said: “The support of the entire British Garden Centre family really will make a tremendous difference to the work of the charity and in turn the families and carers who spend time in Greenfingers gardens.”